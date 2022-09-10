New King meets crowd gathered outside palace

The crowd gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Friday were greeted by a surprise visitor on the sombre day: King Charles III, who went up to shake hands and talk to dozens of them.

When King Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived outside the palace in London after flying in from Scotland, they stepped out of the royal car to meet well-wishers.

Queen Elizabeth, 96, died at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland, on Thursday afternoon after seven decades on the throne. Her death prompted an outpouring of condolences from global leaders.

Singapore's President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to King Charles to convey their condolences on the death of his mother. President Halimah said Queen Elizabeth's "kindness won the hearts of Singaporeans".

The Prime Minister's Office said that as a mark of respect, state flags at all government buildings in Singapore will be flown at half-mast on the day of the funeral, and Parliament will observe one minute of silence at the beginning of its sitting on Monday.