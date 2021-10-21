British prosecutors charge 25-year-old with murder of lawmaker Amess

Flowers are left at a memorial and wall of condolence for British MP David Amess, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, on Oct 18, 2021.
Flowers are left at a memorial and wall of condolence for British MP David Amess, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, on Oct 18, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  Published
    5 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - British prosecutors said on Thursday (Oct 21) they had authorised police to charge Ali Harbi Ali, 25, with murder of lawmaker David Amess, who was stabbed to death on Friday at a meeting in his constituency.

"We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations," Mr Nick Price, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.

"He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

