British police urged not to charge 'hero' who tried to stop knife attack

LONDON (AFP) - Thousands of people on Thursday (Jan 27) urged London police not to charge a car driver with murder, after he was arrested for allegedly knocking down a knife attacker.

The 26-year-old was detained on Monday in Maida Vale, north-west London, after a man stabbed his ex-wife in broad daylight on a busy street.

Shocked bystanders had tried unsuccessfully to stop Leon McCaskre from attacking Yasmin Chkaifi until he was struck by a car.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

McCaskre, 41, had reportedly repeatedly harassed Chkaifi since their divorce.

An online petition was set up shortly after the car driver's arrest, calling him "a hero" and saying he "shouldn't be charged with murder".

It had more than 25,000 supporters by Thursday morning.

Cindy Chan, who launched the change.org petition, wrote: "I've never tried starting a petition but I am compelled to for the 26-year-old driver who saw this happening and tried to do something about it by driving his car into this horrific act to stop it.

"He is a hero... He does not deserve a prison sentence. He acted to stop this horror," she added.