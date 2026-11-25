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British police say substance released at Don Toliver concert may be linked to robberies

Some 12,000 people were attending the Nov 22 night show by US rapper Don Toliver at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.

LONDON – The release of an “unknown substance” that led to the evacuation of a concert at Britain’s largest indoor arena may be linked to jewellery thefts, the police said on Nov 24.

Some 12,000 people were attending the Nov 22 night show by US rapper Don Toliver at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, north-west England, when the incident occurred, causing adverse effects in 89 members of the audience.

Manchester police said they were “exploring the possibility that release of the substance could be linked to reports of a small number of robbery offences at the arena on Sunday evening”.

“We received nine reports of jewellery being stolen during the same concert,” it said.

“We are aware similar robberies have been reported at two European concerts for the same artist and will be linking in with our European counterparts to better understand the wider picture of this suspected offending,” said Tom Harding, deputy chief constable of the police force, who was quoted in the statement.

Don Toliver, who was nominated for five Grammy Awards last week, has around 45 million monthly listeners on Spotify. AFP