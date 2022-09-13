British police remind officers of right to protest amid anti-royal demos

LONDON - British police have been reminded by their commanders of the people's "right to protest", after a video emerged of officers escorting an anti-monarchy protester away from Parliament.

"The public absolutely have a right to protest," Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said in a statement. "We have been making this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place, and we will continue to do so."

Mr Cundy said the "overwhelming majority of interactions" between officers and people have been "positive", as crowds turn out in central London and other places to pay their respects after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

His statement late Monday followed a viral footage of a female protester, holding aloft a "not my king" protest placard, being confronted by at least four officers outside Parliament in London. She was seen being escorted away from the spot, and was reportedly made to stand at another location away from the gates of Parliament.

A witness told British media that she was not arrested and was allowed to continue her protest Monday.

Earlier, the woman and another anti-royal demonstrator were booed by crowds opposite Parliament, as King Charles made his maiden address to lawmakers inside.

The pair held aloft signs saying "End feudalism", "Abolish the monarchy" and "Not my king".