British police name Vietnamese truck victims; discuss repatriation of bodies

LONDON (AFP/REUTERS) - British police on Friday (Nov 8) named the 39 Vietnamese people who died in a refrigerated truck last month, with the youngest aged just 15 and many of them from the same province.

Ten teenagers including two 15-year-old boys were among the victims whose bodies were found on October 23 in a container in the southeastern English region of Essex.

British police said consultations had begun with Hanoi over repatriation of the bodies.

"This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores," said Tim Smith, the Assistant Chief Constable of Essex Police.

The bodies of the 31 males and eight women were found in a truck container on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, not far from docks on the River Thames, in the early hours of Oct 23.

The driver of the lorry has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, and money laundering. Vietnamese police have arrested 10 people there in connection with the deaths.

Police said the Vietnamese and British governments were working on how to achieve repatriation of the bodies.

They named them as follows.

From Ha Tinh province: Pham Thi Tra My, 26; Nguyen Dinh Lurong, 20; Nguyen Huy Phong, 35; Vo Nhan Du, 19; Tran Manh Hung, 37; Tran Khanh Tho, 18; Vo Van Linh, 25; Nguyen Van Nhan, 33; Bui Phan Thang, 37 and Nguyen Huy Hung, 15.

From Nghe An province: Tran Thi Tho, 21; Bui Thi Nhung, 19; Vo Ngoc Nam, 28; Nguyen Dinh Tu, 26; Le Van Ha, 30; Tran Thi Ngoc, 19; Nguyen Van Hung, 33; Hoang Van Tiep, 18; Cao Tien Dung, 37; Cao Huy Thanh, 33; Tran Thi Mai Nhung, 18; Nguyen Minh Quang, 20.

Also from Nghe An: Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, 28; Hoang Van Hoi, 24; Nguyen Tho Tuan, 25; Dang Huu Tuyen, 22; Nguyen Trong Thai, 26; Nguyen Van Hiep, 24; Nguyen Thi Van, 35; Tran Hai Loc, 35.

Other areas: Le Trong Thanh, 44, from Dien Chau; Duong Minh Tuan, 27, from Quang Binh; Nguyen Ngoc Ha, 32, from Quang Binh; Nguyen Tien Dung, 33, from Quang Binh; Phan Thi Thanh, 41, from Hai Phong; Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, 34, from Thua Tien Hue; Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen, 18, from Hai Phong; Tran Ngoc Hieu, 17, from Hai Duong; Dinh Dinh Binh 15, from Hai Phong.