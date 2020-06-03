British police arrest man for driving offence after car collides with two people in London

British police said they were dealing with a suspicious vehicle at Sloane Square in London.
British police said they were dealing with a suspicious vehicle at Sloane Square in London.PHOTO: DAN WEISS/TWITTER
Published
26 min ago
Updated
6 sec ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - British police arrested a man for driving offices on Wednesday (June 3) after a car collided with two people near Sloane Square in central London.

“Cordons were put in place and buildings in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution while officers searched the vehicle,” the Met police said in a statement. 

“A man was subsequently arrested for driving offences.”

The lawmaker for the area, Greg Hands, had previously tweeted that he was hearing a vehicle had mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians.

Topics: 

Branded Content