British PM's key adviser Cummings to resign by year end

LONDON • Mr Dominic Cummings, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most powerful adviser, will step down by year end, reducing the sway of Brexit hardliners as Mr Johnson tries to recast his premiership after a series of failures in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Johnson is grappling with a battle between factions over the future course of the government just as he struggles to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, establish a rapport with United States President-elect Joe Biden and master the delicate diplomacy of a last-minute Brexit trade agreement.

Mr Cummings, who masterminded the 2016 Brexit referendum vote and Mr Johnson's landslide election win last year, told the BBC that he wanted to be largely redundant by the end of this year, once Britain has left informal membership of the European Union.

Critics said that while the upheaval in Downing Street was unwelcome at a time of national crisis, the announcement marked the end of Mr Cummings' policy clout.

"I think that Dom now, so far as Westminster is concerned, is a busted flush," said one Conservative lawmaker who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The exit of Mr Johnson's presiding right-hand man marks one of the most significant changes to the Prime Minister's inner circle to date: Mr Cummings was cast by some as Mr Johnson's "brain" - a figure who wielded pivotal influence.

A committed Brexiteer, Mr Cummings was seen by European diplomats as a hardline influence on Mr Johnson over Brexit and the proponent of Madman Theory - a reference to former US president Richard Nixon's attempt to contain the Soviet Union during the Cold War by convincing Moscow that he was irrational.

Mr Cummings, 48, educated at Oxford and married to the daughter of a baronet, scorned the British political establishment and hurled barbs at reporters and Cabinet ministers alike.

He was cast in the Spitting Image satirical puppet show as an alien who repeatedly threatened Mr Johnson with resignation - and sometimes asked to eat his child. In the show, Mr Johnson always told Mr Cummings he could not eat his child.

An unidentified source told the BBC that Mr Cummings "jumped because otherwise he would be pushed soon".

With Mr Johnson pondering decisions on future relations with the EU and the Covid-stricken economy that could make or break British prosperity for a generation, the 56-year-old premier appeared trapped between rival factions within his inner circle in a drama akin to the court intrigues of a Tudor monarch.

The battle spilled into the open with the resignation of his director of communications, Mr Lee Cain, a close Cummings ally who had been tipped as a new chief of staff.

The Westminster political bubble was awash with speculation that Mr Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds aligned with Mr Johnson's new West Wing-style press secretary Allegra Stratton to oust Mr Cain - to the displeasure of Mr Cummings, who then threatened to resign.

But Mr Cummings told the BBC that "rumours of me threatening to resign are invented, rumours of me asking others to resign are invented".

His disregard for accepted norms is well known. He had said he had done nothing wrong by driving over 400km from London to obtain childcare at a time when Britons were in lockdown and ordered to stay at home to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

