British PM's Cabinet reshuffle unlikely to silence rumblings within his party

Less than two years after winning a crushing parliamentary majority, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has responded to growing criticism of his government's performance by ordering a significant Cabinet reshuffle.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, widely perceived to have bungled the handling of the Afghanistan crisis, has been demoted to the position of Minister of Justice, while Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, accused of mismanaging the school system during the pandemic, was sacked.

Claiming that his new ministerial line-up represented a "solid team", Mr Johnson vowed that the Cabinet "will work tirelessly to unite and level up the whole country".

But it is doubtful that the reshuffle will silence rumblings within the ruling Conservatives.

As London's chief diplomat, Mr Raab spearheaded efforts to recast the country in the wake of its departure from the European Union as "Global Britain", a nation embracing new partnerships and alliances, particularly in Asia.

He visited South-east Asia no fewer than five times during his two-year tenure at the Foreign Office, and was last in Singapore in June.

Yet, although his personal commitment to Britain's tilt towards Asia was not in doubt, Mr Raab, 47, was unpopular with many of his diplomats, who regarded him as too obsessed with details while missing the bigger task of defending the department from falling budgetary allocations.

Mr Raab's fate was sealed when Afghanistan fell to the Taliban while he was on a family holiday in Greece, seemingly oblivious to the implications. His subsequent attempts to shift the blame for difficulties with the evacuation in Afghanistan to Britain's armed forces did the foreign secretary's image no good.

Mr Raab still has his supporters among the ruling Conservatives. He appears to have resisted his move from the Foreign Office and had to be palmed off with an appointment as Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister. But the grand title is effectively meaningless, and nobody in London doubts that Mr Raab's star is waning.

Mr Williamson fared worse. After issuing contradictory instructions about the operation of schools during the pandemic and bungling the marking for O-and A-level examinations last year, his dismissal became inevitable.

The 46-year-old Elizabeth Truss, Britain's new foreign secretary, is popular within the ruling party, although not necessarily with the media, where she is perceived as combative and aggressive.

Still, she is likely to continue her country's policy priorities in Asia and is seen as a safe pair of hands by Mr Johnson.

In her previous post as international trade secretary, Ms Truss emphasised the conclusion of new trade deals with Asian nations.

The signing of a free trade deal with Singapore last December was hailed by Ms Truss as one of her major achievements, and earlier this week, she hailed Singapore's simplified and relatively hassle-free digital management of trade movements as a model for her country. "We want that here in the United Kingdom," she said.

An equally significant appointment - this time for Britain's domestic politics - is that of Mr Michael Gove, acknowledged to be one of the country's most senior and thoughtful politicians, as Minister of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The job is not particularly senior for a man of Mr Gove's stature. But his appointment is designed to underline the priority the government now intends to give to reducing an acute shortage of affordable housing as well as tackling urban poverty, two of the national problems which Mr Johnson promised to address.

It was largely this vow which attracted millions of working-class Britons, particularly in the more economically deprived northern areas of the country, to Mr Johnson at the last election.

By appointing Mr Gove, the Premier may be signalling the start of his re-election campaign. "We will build back better after the pandemic and meet your priorities," Mr Johnson said immediately after the reshuffle.

The game of musical chairs has left the young and popular Finance Minister Rishi Sunak untouched. Home Secretary Priti Patel, subjected to frequent public criticism for her hardline anti-immigration policies, also keeps her job.

Mr Johnson hopes the reshuffle will stop the decline in his government's popularity. The latest opinion polls indicate that, for the first time this year, the opposition Labour has overtaken the ruling Conservatives in voters' preferences.

But with taxes rising because of the pandemic and the health crisis still far from over, Mr Johnson may have to do more than just reshuffle his pack of ministers.