British PM's black adviser quits after govt-ordered racism report stirs outrage

LONDON • Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior black adviser has quit after a government-commissioned report provoked outrage by saying that structural racism does not exist in Britain.

Mr Samuel Kasumu had been talked out of resigning by ministers in February, after he complained of "unbearable" tension within Downing Street and said Mr Johnson's Conservative Party was pursuing "a politics steeped in division", the BBC reported at the time.

Mr Kasumu, who served as special adviser for civil society and communities, submitted his resignation last week and informed colleagues on Wednesday morning, according to Politico, just as the controversial report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (CRED) was released.

A government spokesman confirmed that Mr Kasumu would step down in May but said it was already planned, and insisted: "Any suggestion that this decision has been made this week or that this is linked to the CRED report is completely inaccurate."

Mr Johnson, whose government is stepping up an offensive on so-called "woke" activism ahead of the May elections - told reporters that Mr Kasumu had "done some great stuff" on encouraging more people from ethnic minorities to take up vaccinations against Covid-19.

The coronavirus pandemic's disproportionate impact on ethnic minorities was among the areas downplayed in the new government report, which said that while prejudice persists in Britain, the country is not "institutionally racist".

Mr Johnson said the report contained "some original and stimulating work" and that it would help inform policy about "the true nature of the barriers and the discrimination that they (minorities) unquestionably feel".

"There are very serious issues that our society faces to do with racism that we need to address," he added.

The commission was created by Mr Johnson following last year's Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests, which included the toppling of an English slave trader's statue in the western city of Bristol.

Its members, led by a black chair who had previously sided with the government against anti-racism campaigners, concluded that many of Britain's young BLM demonstrators were misguided.

The country could be regarded "as a model for other white-majority countries", the 264-page report said. It made 24 recommendations, notably on building trust between police and minority groups, on extending the school day in deprived areas, and on tackling racist abuse on social media platforms.

The report was met with incredulity by many campaigners for racial equality and opposition lawmakers, who noted wide disparities in the experience of British minorities in policing, health, education and employment.

An assertion that appeared to glorify slavery drew particular scorn.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE