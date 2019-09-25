British PM: Why did travel firm bosses pay themselves so much?

NEW YORK/LONDON • After the collapse of Thomas Cook left tens of thousands of Britons reliant on the government to help them return home, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson questioned whether the travel firm's bosses should have paid themselves so much ahead of its demise.

The British travel group, which operated hotels, resorts and airlines for 19 million people a year, has around 600,000 people abroad now and will need the help of governments and insurance firms to bring them back from places as far afield as Cancun, Cuba and Cyprus.

Speaking in New York, Mr Johnson questioned why the British government should be left responsible for the actions of handsomely paid directors, and said tour operators should have some sort of insurance against such debacles.

"I have questions for one about whether it's right that the directors, or whoever, the board, should pay themselves large sums when businesses can go down the tubes like that," Mr Johnson said.

"You need to have some system by which tour operators properly insure themselves against this kind of eventuality."

Thomas Cook was brought down by a US$2.1 billion (S$2.9 billion) debt pile, built up by a series of ill-fated deals, that hobbled its response to nimble online rivals. It had to sell three million holidays a year just to cover interest payments.

With the business draining cash, chief executive Peter Fankhauser found that its lenders were no longer willing to step in.

Mr Fankhauser has earned £8.3 million (S$14.3 million), including £4.3 million in 2015.

The British government said it was unwilling to "throw good money after bad" to back a bailout of the company.

Reports on Monday said the Turkish government and a group of Spanish hoteliers had been willing to support a £200 million rescue plan underpinned by a British government guarantee.

Britain's Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, however, said the sum reported would not have kept the travel operator going for more than a couple of weeks.

"Thomas Cook is sitting on trying to service £1.7 billion of debt, and it would have been a waste of taxpayers' money to be throwing good money after bad," she told Sky News.

Thomas Cook's demise, announced in the early hours of Monday, sparked alarm at hotels where some customers have been asked to pay their bills again by out-of-pocket resort owners.

"I think the questions we've got to ask ourselves now: How can this thing be stopped from happening in the future?" Mr Johnson said. "How can we make sure that tour operators take proper precautions with their business models where you don't end up with a situation where the taxpayer, the state, is having to step in and bring people home?"

Emergency flights brought 14,700 people back to Britain on Monday. Around 135,300 more were expected to be flown home over the next 13 days, Britain's aviation regulator said.

REUTERS