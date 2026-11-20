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British comedian and actor Russell Brand insisted he is innocent in a statement read out by his wife, Laura Brand, in a video uploaded on Nov 15 to YouTube.

LONDON - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Nov 19 urged Google to “show decency” and remove a YouTube video with a message from convicted rapist Russell Brand protesting his innocence.

The British comedian and influencer, who was last week sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape and sexual assault against four women, insisted he is innocent in a statement read out by his wife, Laura Brand, in a video uploaded on Nov 15 to YouTube.

YouTube’s owner, US tech giant Google, has not complied with a request by the British government to remove the video with the message, and it has been viewed over 900,000 times.

Responding to a journalist’s question, Burnham said “I would call on those social media companies to take these interviews down”, adding that Brand’s victims “shouldn’t be hearing from him”.

“I feel for the victims, they’ve heard quite enough from this convicted criminal,” he added.

Government minister Matthew Pennycook told the BBC earlier that British authorities “don’t have any power to mandate a removal of content”.

“That is up to Google,” he said.

“We’ve made a request in this instance because we feel very strongly that victims shouldn’t have to see this content.”

Asked if he would change the law on this, however, Burnham said: “I wouldn’t leap to that.

“I would first say to the social media companies show some responsibility here. Think of the victims, that’s the main thing. Show some decency,” he added.

The YouTube video prompted an immediate backlash from victims’ advocates, political leaders and others.

Burnham’s spokesman called it “clearly appalling” on Nov 16, and it is understood the Ministry of Justice subsequently submitted an official request to Google to remove it.

“It is only right that the government asks for content that is distressing for victims to be taken down, and we strongly believe YouTube should remove this content,” a ministry spokesman said in a statement to AFP.

“Removal ultimately depends on the platform’s own terms.”

As of 1900 GMT on Nov 19 the video remained accessible on the couple’s account, which has 6.6 million followers, and had been viewed more than 925,000 times.

The BBC reported Google had refused the request because it had determined its rules had not been broken.

In a brief statement, a spokeswoman for the company told AFP: “We’re aware of the new content and our teams are investigating.”

It said Google had suspended Brand’s channel from YouTube’s monetising partnerships programme in September 2023, and that the account had not been able to make money from its content on the platform since then.

The 51-year-old comedian and actor turned conservative religious guru was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults earlier in November, and days later sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison.

Officials have noted that prisoners are banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances.

Inmates cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments, prompting speculation that prison visits by Brand’s wife and communication between the couple could be restricted in future.

Brand’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram appear to be no longer available, and although his X account with 10 million followers can still be seen, there have been no posts since Nov 11. AFP