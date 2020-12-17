British PM urges caution but keeps looser Christmas rules

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to exercise "extreme caution" and avoid meeting elderly people over Christmas, but he stopped short of cancelling plans to let households mix during the holiday.

"We can celebrate it sensibly, but we have to be extremely cautious in the way we behave," Mr Johnson told Members of Parliament yesterday, adding that the government does not want to "criminalise people's long-made plans".

The public must "exercise a high degree of personal responsibility" and "avoid contact with elderly people wherever possible", he added.

As many as three households will be able to gather together for five days between Dec 23 and 27 in Britain.

Ministers have faced growing demands to rethink this approach, with doctors concerned that the relaxation will lead to a spike in cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

One Cabinet minister suggested it was up to people to make up their own minds about what precautions to take, and said some may want to wait for Easter to gather with their family, given the risk to the elderly and the vulnerable.

After imposing the most onerous restrictions in peacetime history, Mr Johnson is keen to avoid becoming the prime minister who cancelled Christmas, even though Britain has the sixth-worst official Covid-19 death toll in the world, with more than 65,000 fatalities.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said yesterday that it was for people to make up their own minds, and they should use common sense when making Christmas plans.

He told BBC TV he had changed his mind about visiting his own parents, both in their 80s, and would wait for them to be vaccinated.

"Easter can be the new Christmas for some people," Mr Jenrick told Sky News.

"We all need to use our own personal judgment thinking about our own families, whether we have particularly elderly or clinically vulnerable relatives who might be round the Christmas table," he added.

"Thinking of some of the examples we can see internationally - like Thanksgiving, for example, where lots of people coming together did have consequences after the event."

Mr Johnson has faced growing demands to rethink his approach over Christmas after the surge in cases, particularly in London and south-east England.

Ministers were also set to review tier allocations across England by yesterday's end, with an announcement expected today.

London and surrounding parts of south-east England moved into the strictest tier 3 yesterday, earlier than planned, after a spike in infections.

The highest tier means that theatres, pubs and restaurants are closed, but shops are not. People cannot socialise with anyone not from their household or support bubble, but can meet in groups of up to six in public places outside.

But with eating and drinking establishments told to close, young revellers packed nightlife areas of the capital London on Tuesday night to party up to the deadline.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday urged families in Europe to wear face masks during Christmas and year-end gatherings, as it warned of a "further resurgence" of Covid-19 early next year.

The United Nations agency said people should not underestimate "the importance of your decisions" and encouraged extra precaution for holiday gatherings, even within the family.

If possible, the WHO said, celebrations should be held outdoors and "participants should wear masks and maintain physical distancing".

In another development, a total of 137,897 people in Britain have been vaccinated in the past week, Mr Nadhim Zahawi, the minister in charge of vaccine deployment, said yesterday.

Britain has agreed to spend £3.7 billion (S$6.64 billion) on Covid-19 vaccines, the National Audit Office (NAO) said yesterday. The government has agreed on supply deals for 357 million doses of seven different candidate shots.

The NAO said the business ministry had signed firm deals for five of the vaccines, including the Pfizer-BioNTech shot which is being rolled out, as well as those from Oxford-AstraZeneca, France's Valneva, Novavax and Moderna.

Britain also has deals in principle for Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline's vaccine as well as Johnson & Johnson's candidate.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE