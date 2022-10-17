British PM Truss faces whim of markets and mutinous MPs in key week

LONDON - Britain's beleaguered prime minister Liz Truss is battling to rescue her premiership this week, when financial markets will deliver a fresh verdict on her screeching economic reset while mutinous backbenchers plot to oust her.

Only 40 days in office, Ms Truss spent Sunday huddling with new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, her pick to restore stability after a humiliating climbdown that included sacking her initial choice for the job and junking an economic plan that triggered a sell-off in British assets.

While markets will be testing Ms Truss, her fate ultimately rests with a Conservative Party that has her scrambling to save her job.

She will host a reception for the Cabinet at No. 10 Downing Street on Monday evening to continue to get their input into a medium-term fiscal plan, which Mr Hunt will announce on Oct 31, according to an official familiar with the matter.

Mr Hunt will also host meetings with all Conservative MPs this week to get their feedback, the official said.

Mr Hunt spent the weekend outlining a radically different fiscal approach - taxes would have to rise, spending would have to be cut - in a bid to prevent further punishing increases in UK government borrowing costs.

Gilts sold off dramatically on Friday afternoon after an underwhelming press conference by Ms Truss, and the Bank of England's emergency bond-buying program, introduced to calm markets after Truss unveiled her mini-budget, has now expired.

The pound rose in early Asian trading on Monday as investors speculated that more of Ms Truss' package of unfunded tax cuts might be reversed.

If Ms Truss can weather the markets, her second test will be to grapple with a party in open revolt.

As of Sunday evening, three Tory MPs were publicly calling for her to quit and multiple others said privately they'll write to Mr Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, urging him to change party rules so a vote of confidence can be held.

More than 100 British lawmakers will try to oust the Prime Minister this week despite Downing Street's warning that it could trigger a general election, the Daily Mail reported, with the MPs prepared to submit letters of no confidence in Ms Truss.

The MPs will urge Mr Brady to tell Ms Truss that “her time is up” or to change the political party rules to allow an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership, the report said.

Plotting against Truss is accelerating because the Tories are spooked by a record poll deficit against Labour and the belief they face electoral meltdown if she is allowed to stay in post.

Supporters of Mr Rishi Sunak , who came second to Ms Truss in the recent Tory leadership contest, stepped up efforts over the weekend to secure support to install him.