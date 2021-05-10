British PM to urge rescue of crisis-hit health service

LONDON • Britain's National Health Service (NHS) will face a fresh crisis when the pandemic recedes, with 4.7 million people stuck waiting for care, and will require significant spending and reform to survive, the government is expected to say this week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to pledge to tackle the unprecedented backlog - which officials said is likely to get worse as more patients come forward having delayed seeking treatment.

According to officials, the huge spending commitments totalling £400 billion (S$741 billion) during the pandemic have put tight limits on future public spending, but Mr Johnson will make clear that the health service requires more funding in the years ahead.

NHS reform will be at the centre of the government's legislative agenda for the next year when Queen Elizabeth II sets out the draft laws as she opens Parliament in a ceremony in Westminster tomorrow.

Mr Johnson's decision to prioritise funding on the NHS represents a further attempt to occupy the political territory previously owned by the Labour Party, which founded the service shortly after World War II.

His Conservatives are fresh from a set of election results in which they swept to victory in districts that had been Labour strongholds, including the English town of Hartlepool, which picked a Tory MP for the first time in the history of the seat.

The Conservatives attribute their success to finalising Britain's divorce from the European Union and managing one of the world's fastest Covid-19 vaccine roll-outs.

The Queen's speech will also set out the government's plans for overhauling Britain's state subsidy regime, now that it is free of EU state aid rules.

The emphasis will be on recovery after Britain suffered its deepest recession in 300 years.

