British PM Theresa May's team draw up contingency plans for November election

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's aides have begun contingency planning for a snap election in November to save both Brexit and her job, the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said that two senior members of May's Downing Street political team began "wargaming" an autumn vote to win public backing for a new plan, after her Brexit proposals were criticised at a summit in Salzburg last week.

Downing Street was not immediately available to comment on the report.

(This story is developing)