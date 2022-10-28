British PM Sunak criticised over plan to skip COP27 climate summit due to ‘domestic challenges’

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism after revealing he will not attend the COP27 climate summit which begins in Egypt next month, with other senior ministers going instead to allow him to focus on domestic issues and a major fiscal statement.

Mr Sunak became prime minister on Monday, and has delayed an autumn fiscal statement to Nov 17 as he looks to tackle a cost-of-living crisis and restore international economic credibility damaged in the short tenure of his predecessor Liz Truss.

Defending his decision, Mr Sunak said on Friday Britain had shown leadership on climate change, but it was right he focused on “pressing domestic challenges” rather than attend the summit.

“The leadership that we have shown on the climate is unmatched almost along the world,” he told reporters when asked whether his decision not to attend showed a failure of leadership.

“I’m very personally committed to it, and I just think at the moment it is right that I am also focusing on the pressing domestic challenges we have with the economy.”

Mr Sunak’s decision came on the same day the United Nations warned that countries’ climate pledges leave the world on track to heat by a potentially calamitous 2.6 deg C this century.

It also follows his moves to stop allowing the government’s COP26 minister Alok Sharma and climate minister Graham Stuart to attend Cabinet, as they had done under his predecessors.

Just under a year ago, Britain trumpeted the agreement of the Glasgow Climate Pact, finalised in dramatic circumstances after month of arduous negotiations that ran until the final minutes. The deal was meant to ensure the world still has a chance to avert the worst impacts of global warming.

“The UK will be fully represented by other senior ministers, as well as COP president Alok Sharma,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“They will be working to ensure that countries continue to make progress on the ground-breaking commitments made at COP26 in Glasgow.”

The opposition Labour Party criticised Mr Sunak’s decision to skip the summit, with its climate change policy spokesman calling it a “big mistake”.

“It’s not leadership. It is abdicating leadership not to go,” Mr Ed Milliband told Sky News, adding that it was right to “go hard and fast on clean energy” for Britain’s climate commitments, energy security and jobs.