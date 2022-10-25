British PM Sunak appoints Raab as deputy prime minister, Hunt remains chancellor of exchequer

LONDON - British lawmaker Dominic Raab has been appointed as deputy prime minister and justice secretary, the government said on Tuesday after Rishi Sunak took over as the country’s leader.

Sunak reappointed Jeremy Hunt as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, keeping a key ally in post who has already begun the work of trying to repair the economic damage caused by Liz Truss’s administration.

Raab, a big backer of Sunak’s leadership campaign, held both those roles previously under Boris Johnson – indeed Raab was temporarily de facto leader in 2020 when Johnson was hospitalised with coronavirus.

Meanwhile Simon Hart, a former Welsh secretary, told Bloomberg he has been appointed as Sunak’s chief whip, or parliamentary enforcer. Hart is a close ally of former chief whip Gavin Williamson, who played a key role on Sunak’s two leadership campaigns this year.

