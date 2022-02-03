British PM seeks to move on from scandal with 'levelling up' plan

LONDON • Mr Boris Johnson is planning to "level up" Britain as he tries to move on from the scandal of lockdown events in his Downing Street residence by turning to one of the big policy pledges that made him prime minister in 2019.

His government said it had identified 12 missions to shift focus and resources to Britain's "forgotten" communities by 2030, including what it said was the biggest shift of power from London to local leaders in modern times.

Other targets include bringing local public transport closer to London's standard, extending 5G and fibre broadband across the country, and working to eliminate illiteracy and innumeracy among primary-school leavers, it said.

"From day one, the defining mission of this government has been to level up this country, to break the link between geography and destiny so that no matter where you live, you have access to the same opportunities," Mr Johnson said.

He adopted his "levelling up" slogan in the 2019 election as shorthand for tackling regional inequalities, particularly between former industrial areas and London and the south-east.

Along with a promise to "get Brexit done", Mr Johnson's pledge to plough money into towns across England helped his government to win parliamentary seats in 2019 in areas that had never voted Conservative before.

Political opponents have said the initiative is populist and lacks substance or new money, and local leaders will be looking closely at whether there is any new spending in the plan.

Mr Michael Gove, the minister tasked with delivering the policy, said that the plan would tackle inequalities in health, housing, jobs, pay and productivity, with the government committed to spending part of its research and development budget outside of the south-east.

REUTERS