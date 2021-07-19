British PM reverses plan to skip quarantine after exposure

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will both self-isolate in line with national guidance, abandoning heavily criticised plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed them to continue working.

The U-turn comes a day after Health Minister Sajid Javid said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and at a time when the government's coronavirus response is under intense scrutiny.

Almost all remaining restrictions in England will be lifted today despite a surge in infections, as ministers put their faith in the advanced vaccine programme.

Cases are rising by more than 50,000 a day and hundreds of thousands of Britons are being asked to self-isolate for 10 days, causing havoc for employers and parents, prompting train cancellations, and forcing some businesses to close their doors.

The government announced that Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak had been exposed to a person with Covid-19, and would take part in a trial scheme that would allow them to keep working instead of self-isolating.

But less than three hours later, that decision was reversed after a flurry of criticism from voters, political opponents and business owners.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson's office said: "He will not be taking part in the testing pilot. He will continue to conduct meetings with ministers remotely."

Mr Johnson will isolate at Chequers, his country residence.

The government's handling of the pandemic has been dogged with episodes that have damaged public trust - most recently when then Health Minister Matt Hancock was pictured kissing an aide, in breach of social distancing regulations. He later resigned.

Housing Minister Robert Jenrick confirmed that the government would go ahead with its "freedom day" plan today, removing the requirement to wear face masks, lifting limits on social gatherings, and allowing high-risk businesses to reopen.

Ministers argue that the vaccination programme, under which 87.8 per cent of the adult population has had at least one vaccine dose and 67.8 per cent are fully vaccinated, has largely broken the link between cases and mortality.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE