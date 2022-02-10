British PM reshuffles team in bid for political survival

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fighting for his political survival, reshuffled some ministers in his administration on Tuesday to try to appease his lawmakers, who have been angered by a series of scandals.

Mr Johnson had pledged to reset his premiership to turn the tide on his gravest crisis yet, which is fuelled by the fallout from a number of boozy events in his Downing Street office and residence during strict Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The changes did not include any of the senior Cabinet positions.

After appointing new hires to his team in No. 10, Mr Johnson reshuffled his "whips" operation - the team of lawmakers who enforce discipline in the governing Conservative Party to make sure lawmakers back government policy.

Mr Mark Spencer, who was the chief whip, was replaced by lawmaker Chris Heaton-Harris, a close ally of Mr Johnson's who has been working to shore up support among lawmakers during months of reports about lockdown rule-breaking parties in Downing Street.

Mr Spencer becomes the leader of Parliament's lower chamber, the House of Commons, taking over from Mr Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was appointed minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency.

"This was about making changes both in the workings of No. 10 and changes to strengthen that relationship between Cabinet, Parliament and No. 10, and I think that's what we're seeking to deliver," a spokesman told reporters.

He described Mr Rees-Mogg's appointment as one to "drive forward the changes we are able to make now that we've left the EU (European Union) delivering on our post-Brexit agenda".

A preliminary civil service report into the so-called partygate scandal last week slammed "failures of leadership and judgment" at the top of Mr Johnson's government and criticised "excessive" drinking.

Mr Johnson said in response: "I get it and I will fix it," promising his lawmakers that he would overhaul the way his office is run.

Since then, four of his closest aides have resigned.

Lawmaker Andrew Griffith was appointed head of Mr Johnson's policy department and Cabinet office minister Stephen Barclay has become his new chief of staff.

Mr Johnson has also appointed a former colleague, Mr Guto Harri, as his new director of communications.

Several Conservative lawmakers as well as opposition leaders have demanded that Mr Johnson resign.

The opposition accuses him of misleading Parliament, a charge he has denied.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG