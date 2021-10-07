British PM pushes optimistic vision, skips over economic chaos

MANCHESTER • Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday put forward his vision for a new Britain, investing in skills, narrowing social inequalities and "unleashing" a national spirit.

What was less clear, however, was how he plans to deliver on that optimism as businesses warn of more disruption to the economy.

Mr Johnson's address to wrap up the Conservative Party conference in Manchester focused on the government's "levelling up" of poorer regions, a policy that has now morphed into a catch-all plan to redefine Britain. "You will find talent, genius, flair and enthusiasm is evenly distributed, but opportunity is not," he said.

Britain's vulnerabilities have been exposed as the coronavirus pandemic has receded, and after a week of firefighting, Mr Johnson has sought to shift the narrative. The message is that the supply chain crisis that has gripped one of the world's largest economies is a by-product of a shock therapy that has been long overdue.

And it is his government, Mr Johnson said, that has had the "guts" to do it. A labour shortage has forced the government to deploy soldiers to drive fuel tankers, seen supermarket shelves emptied and animals culled because of a lack of slaughterhouse staff.

But this was a speech that should have been made a year ago had it not been for the pandemic. The aim was to reassure voters who had backed the Conservatives for the first time in 2019 that they had made the right choice.

Now pressure will mount to set out more details on the flagship "levelling up" policy and prove it is more than just a slogan.

Mr Johnson attacked the opposition Labour Party, saying it was divided and out of touch with voters. His pitch to the electorate spanned the political spectrum, praising bankers and capitalism while also heralding the National Health Service and public services.

The only policy of any note was a commitment to a £3,000 (S$5,500) "levelling-up premium" which would be used to send the best maths and science teachers to the schools that need them most.

Mr Johnson barely mentioned the economic chaos, remaining relentlessly positive and taking credit for leading Britain towards higher wages and productivity.

Britain cannot return to "uncontrolled immigration to keep wages low", he said. The mantra now is that businesses need to wean themselves off cheap labour. But the strategy carries plenty of risks for him, and industry groups have questioned the economics of it.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is warning of longer-term disruption, with shortages being two-year rather than two-month problems.

"The risk is if we don't get investment, productivity growth alongside wage growth, it's unsustainable and it's unaffordable," Mr Tony Danker, the CBI's director-general, said in an interview at the conference.

BLOOMBERG