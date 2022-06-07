British PM promises plan for growth before confidence vote

LONDON • Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised lawmakers a new economic plan for growth next week, a Conservative Party source said yesterday after the British leader addressed his party before a vote no confidence in his leadership.

Mr Johnson faced a confidence vote yesterday after a growing number of lawmakers in his Conservative Party questioned his authority over what has been dubbed the "partygate" scandal.

Mr Johnson, who scored a sweeping election victory in 2019, has been under increasing pressure after he and members of his staff held alcohol-fuelled parties in his Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under strict Covid-19 lockdowns.

He was met with a chorus of jeers and boos - and some muted cheers - at events to celebrate the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth in recent days.

The source said Mr Johnson also promised to cut taxes if he remained in office and warned lawmakers against turning against each other and trapping the party in a "Groundhog Day-like" scenario.

"He didn't promise a specific tax cut, but the chancellor (Rishi Sunak) and him will lay out the plan for growth next week and you will get the broad outline of the prime minister's vision across the board and the broad economic picture," the source told reporters after the meeting.

Yesterday, the once seemingly unassailable Mr Johnson was lambasted by ally Jesse Norman, a former junior minister who said the 57-year-old Prime Minister staying in power insulted both the electorate and the party.

"You have presided over a culture of casual law-breaking at 10 Downing Street in relation to Covid," he said, adding that the government had "a large majority, but no long-term plan".

Mr Norman is one of a growing number of Conservative lawmakers to publicly say that Mr Johnson has lost his authority to govern Britain, which is facing rising prices, the risk of recession and strike-inflicted travel chaos in the capital London.

A majority of the 359 Conservative lawmakers - at least 180 - would have to vote against Mr Johnson for him to be removed, a level that some Conservatives say might be difficult to reach, given the lack of an obvious successor.

If passed, there would then be a leadership contest to decide his replacement, which could take several weeks.