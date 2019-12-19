British PM, ministers to skip elite Davos summit

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next year, nor will any of his ministers, a British official said.

Mr Johnson won an 80-seat majority in last week's election by promising to deliver on the priorities of ordinary British people, principally getting Britain out of the European Union on Jan 31.

He is now branding his administration as "the people's government", an image that might be undermined by the sight of him or his team brushing shoulders with the global elite at a Swiss ski resort.

"Our focus is on delivering for the people, not champagne with billionaires," a source told the Daily Mail.

A government source has confirmed to AFP that neither Mr Johnson nor his ministers would attend the Jan 21-24 event.

Mr Johnson has not always been against attending the summit. As mayor of London he went at least twice, to urge attendees to invest in Britain's capital.

"You just have to chuck a snowball into a cocktail party at Davos and you'd hit someone with a sovereign wealth fund who would fund a piece of infrastructure," he told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper in 2013. The same year, he described the gathering as "a great big constellation of egos involved in massive mutual orgies of adulation", in an interview with the BBC.

He was also seen enjoying a pizza with then Prime Minister David Cameron on the eve of the release of disappointing economic data, an experience that showed the risks of attending the event.

Mr Johnson's predecessor, Mrs Theresa May, had used Davos to promote Britain's global face as it negotiated its withdrawal from the EU, while British finance ministers have often addressed a lunch of the country's business leaders. Domestic demands meant Mrs May did not go this year, nor did French President Emmanuel Macron - though both sent representatives.

President Donald Trump cancelled the US delegation's trip this year amid a government shutdown.

However, Mr Trump is planning to attend next year's summit, according to four administration officials. The event will be an opportunity for Mr Trump to tout his economic record ahead of the 2020 election, and it is expected to be among his few international trips as he focuses on campaigning.

Mr Rupert Harrison, an adviser to Mr Cameron's government and now a portfolio manager at BlackRock, said on Twitter that Mr Johnson's decision not to attend the Davos event is "ridiculous", as there is no other forum where the case for inward investment can be made "more efficiently".

"Are they campaigning or governing?" he asked.

While Mr Johnson was feted when he attended as mayor, it is possible that in his new guise, as someone who has been accused of putting up trade barriers as a result of Brexit, he might be less welcome at the summit.

It is even possible that some attendees might remember Mr Johnson's 2014 assurance to the Wall Street Journal, while attending Davos, that the chances of Britain leaving the EU were "vanishingly unlikely".

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE