British PM May faces double trouble in looming Brexit showdown

LONDON (AFP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a fight on two fronts this week, battling to convince her own ministers and then Brussels as the Brexit talks come to a head.

She must see off the threat of a cabinet mutiny and then try to overcome a logjam in divorce negotiations at a summit in Brussels - with a breakthrough still seeming elusive.

Time is running out on Britain's EU exit talks - and this week's gathering of European Union leaders could prove decisive on the path to striking a deal between London and Brussels.

With Britain set to leave the bloc at the end of March, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker is demanding "substantial progress" this week, specifically on the vexed issue of the UK's border with the Republic of Ireland.

Giving the talks a head-start, Britain's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab was in Brussels on Sunday (Oct 14) for a previously unannounced meeting with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

"With several big issues still to resolve, including the Northern Ireland backstop, it was jointly agreed that face-to-face talks were necessary ahead of this week's October European Council," said a spokeswoman for Raab's ministry.

As for May, she not only has to win over her continental counterparts but also increasingly restive allies back home.

The hard work starts for May on Tuesday (Oct 16) when she will rake over the Irish border issue with her cabinet, amid speculation that further ministers could quit if the PM ploughs on with her proposals.

David Davis, who quit as Brexit secretary in July over May's broad blueprint, wrote in The Sunday Times newspaper that her plans were "completely unacceptable" and urged ministers to "exert their collective authority" this week.

BORDER BACKSTOP

Neither London, Dublin nor Brussels wants to see checks imposed on the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic - but the problem persists of finding a way to square that aim with May's desire to leave the European single market and the customs union.

Britain has proposed that it would continue to follow EU customs rules after Brexit as a fallback option to keep the border open, until a wider trade deal is agreed that avoids the need for frontier checks.

May says this will only be temporary, but her spokeswoman was forced to clarify the point after media reports that the final "backstop" arrangement will have no legal ending date.

The EU's suggestion would see Northern Ireland remain aligned with Brussels' rules, thus varying from the rest of the UK.

The plans have infuriated the pro-Brexit hard core of May's centre-right Conservative Party - not to mention her Northern Irish allies in the Democratic Unionist Party.

For a thin majority in parliament, the minority Conservative government relies on the DUP, Northern Ireland's biggest party.

The DUP are staunchly pro-UK, pro-Brexit and opposed to any moves that could put distance between Northern Ireland and the British mainland.

The DUP have threatened to vote down the British government's budget if May gives way to Brussels.

'DODGY DEAL'

Writing on Saturday in the Belfast Telegraph newspaper, DUP leader Arlene Foster said the backstop would be "the permanent annexation of Northern Ireland".

After talks with senior figures in Brussels last week, Foster reportedly said a no-deal Brexit was now the most likely outcome, according to an email between senior British officials leaked to The Observer newspaper.

Meanwhile, leading Conservative eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Saturday there were 39 like-minded Conservative MPs who "will not turn" from opposing the current plans.

Conservative Party vice-chairman James Cleverly told Sky News television: "We are not going to stay indefinitely in a customs union... we are not going to see Northern Ireland carved off."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC television that any customs backstop would be "time limited", but did not say whether an expiry date would be written into the deal.

Some diplomats in Brussels have suggested the leaders could talk through the night on Wednesday (Oct 17) and approve the outlines of an agreement while they are still in the Belgian capital for broader talks on Thursday.