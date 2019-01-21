British PM May considering amending Good Friday deal to solve Brexit deadlock: Daily Telegraph

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering solving the Brexit deadlock by amending the Good Friday agreement after abandoning attempts to negotiate a cross-party deal, the Daily Telegraph reported late on Sunday (Jan 20).

Mrs May's Good Friday plan would see the UK and Ireland agree a separate set of principles or add text to "support or reference"the 1998 peace deal setting out how both sides would guarantee an open border after Brexit, the newspaper reported.

With just weeks to go before Britain is due to leave the EU, Mrs May will return to parliament on Monday to set out how she plans to try to break the Brexit deadlock after her deal was rejected by lawmakers last week.

Under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement that largely ended years of violence between Irish republicans and pro-British unionists, border posts were removed and the province was given a power-sharing structure where both communities were represented.

According to The Daily Telegraph, senior EU sources have called Mrs May’s new plan a non-starter while British government sources are “sceptical” that it would work, as the plan is likely to prove controversial and would require the consent of all the parties involved in Northern Ireland.

Neale Richmond, a member of Ireland’s governing Fine Gael party and chairman of the upper house of parliament’s Brexit committee, said the Good Friday Agreement cannot be renegotiated lightly.

“The #GFA is an international peace treaty, lodged with the #UN – it also has a mandate of 94% in Ireland and 71% in Northern Ireland. Not something that can be renegotiated lightly or easily to meet #Brexit whims”, he tweeted.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times reported that plans to seek a bilateral treaty with the Irish government as a way to remove the contentious backstop arrangement.

Sky News reported that Mrs May is expected to set out plans to try and remove the Irish backstop, in an effort to win around the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party.

Earlier, Trade Minister Liam Fox said Parliament cannot be allowed to hijack Brexit in a warning to lawmakers who want to take more control over Britain's departure from the European Union.

As she tries to navigate a way through competing visions for the future from a second referendum to staying in the EU, Mrs May told ministers on Sunday she was looking for ways to make the so-called Northern Irish backstop more acceptable to her Conservative Party and Northern Irish allies.