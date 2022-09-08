British PM Liz Truss to move teenage daughters, husband into No. 10

LONDON - The UK's new prime minister Liz Truss will move her family to 10 Downing Street, including two teenage daughters who will have to get used to living in one of the country's most famous homes - or at least using it for sleepovers.

Frances and Liberty - believed to be 16 and 13 - will be the first teenagers to stay at the iconic address since the children of Labour leader Tony Blair in 1997.

The Times described the girls' arrival as "a concept straight out of a sitcom: a teenager, at a time of peak sass, disregard and disrespect for one's parents, growing up in Downing Street".

But Truss, 47, has so far carefully protected her daughters from any publicity.

The few photos she has posted on Instagram show them from behind: walking in school uniform or scooting in a park.

Reporters have worked out their ages from pictures of birthday cakes.

A source told The Times that Truss would continue to be "zealous in protecting their privacy".

During her Tory leadership campaign Truss said the girls, who reportedly attend state schools, were actively involved behind the scenes.

"My kids were one and four when I was elected (MP in 2010) so I always say they haven't known any different," she told the newspaper. "I talk to them about politics all the time."

She described Frances as "maybe a bit more centrist" and Liberty as "maybe very slightly more Conservative", adding "they are both very supportive of me".

Frances worked on the digital team at the campaign headquarters after gaining a computing qualification at school, Truss told The Daily Telegraph.

Liberty "has been at quite a few campaign meetings and doesn't hesitate to offer me a lot of political advice," she added.

Liberty was spotted wearing a "Liz for leader" T-shirt at a hustings, Le Monde reported.