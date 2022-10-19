British PM Liz Truss’ chances of survival fading fast

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
An unprecedented 80 per cent of voters now have a negative opinion of Ms Liz Truss. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
LONDON - Although she has only been in power for six weeks, British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ chances of surviving in office are fading fast after the latest opinion polls just crowned her with the dubious honour of being the most unpopular leader in the country’s political history.

An unprecedented 80 per cent of voters now have a negative opinion of Ms Truss, of which 62 per cent see her in a very unfavourable light, according to a new survey by YouGov, one of Britain’s most prominent pollsters.

