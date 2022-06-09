British PM Johnson to pledge UK housing reforms in bid to quell Tory revolt

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Boris Johnson will promise to reform the British housing market on Thursday (June 9) as he attempts to heal his fractured Conservative party in his first big policy speech since narrowly winning a vote on his leadership.

In a speech in Lancashire, the prime minister will pledge to "unlock" home ownership for new generations of voters by helping more people to save for deposits and access mortgage finance, according to excerpts emailed by his office.

With inflation at a four-decade high of 9 per cent, he'll also promise policies to help ordinary Britons cut costs in other areas of their lives.

"Over the next few weeks, the government will be setting out reforms to help people cut costs in every area of household expenditure, from food to energy to childcare to transport and housing," Mr Johnson will say.

The speech marks Mr Johnson's first chance to prove to his party and to traditional Conservative voters that he can back up words with actions, after he sought to fend off a Tory rebellion earlier this week with promises to boost home ownership.

Ahead of Monday's confidence vote - in which some 41 per cent of Tory MPs voted against him - the premier vowed that if he survived the ballot, he'd lay out plans to "kindle that dream of home ownership in the hearts of millions who currently believe it is beyond their means". He now needs to prove to his party that there's policy to support his promises.

Back to Thatcher

A key goal is to reverse the decline in home ownership among 25 to 34 year-olds after it fell to 34 per cent from 55 per cent over two decades, according to Mr Johnson's office.

The focus on helping people get on the housing ladder harks back to one of the defining policies of Conservative icon Margaret Thatcher, the 1980s prime minister whose "right to buy" policy allowed millions of people to buy their own social homes.

The Times newspaper reported last week that Mr Johnson plans to extend that policy by allowing people who rent from housing association properties to buy them at a discount.

A string of former Tory prime ministers tried and failed to extend right to buy and Mr Johnson's government last month appeared to abandon a key aim to build 300,000 homes a year.

That's likely to open Mr Johnson up to criticism that he's not doing enough to boost housing supply, while weighing a policy that risks eroding Britain's limited affordable housing stock just as Britons face the worst squeeze on living standards since the 1950s.

With Tory rebels facing obstacles to any renewed attempt to oust Mr Johnson, the premier is seeking to move away from speculation about his leadership by unveiling policies aimed at shoring up support in traditional Conservative heartlands in the south of England as well as in the so-called red-wall districts in the north that he flipped from Labour in 2019.

Special elections in each of those regions are taking place later this month, and if the Tories lose both seats it will lead to more questions about Mr Johnson's ability to lead the party into the next general election, due by January 2025.