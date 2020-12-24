British PM Johnson claims Brexit victory over EU as the spin begins

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The Brexit deal may not be signed yet, but Boris Johnson's government has already started trying to sell it at home, claiming victory over the European Union.

An internal British analysis, first reported by the Guido Fawkes website and confirmed by a British official, claims 28 "wins" for the United Kingdom, 11 for the EU, and 26 areas where the two sides compromised.

But in several cases, what Britain describes as a "win" doesn't accurately compare both sides' opening positions.

For Prime Minister Johnson, a deal is both a political victory and a problem.

Even though he won a large majority at last year's election under the slogan "Get Brexit Done", he still needs Parliament to approve any accord.

Many pro-Brexit Tories have waited years for Britain to break free of the EU's shackles and are wary of any compromise with the bloc that could limit the UK's freedom of action in the future.

The document makes clear the UK has been able to escape the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

The UK is also claiming victory on issues from trade remedies, to technical barriers to trade and customs facilitation.

Fisheries, where the government has agreed to an annual quota system after a 5½ year transition period, is classed as a compromise.

The UK won't get the so-called Japan-style deal for financial services it was looking for. But the document claims Britain has avoided the so-called headnote, which would allow the EU to restrict the outsourcing of financial services.

British firms will also escape cross retaliation that allows wide-ranging tariffs in response to disputes on specific issues, according to the document.

The document also makes clear where the UK has given ground: The deal doesn't include any mutual recognition of conformity assessment, which would have allowed the British to certify goods for the EU market, and only limited mutual recognition of professional qualifications.

That will hurt both manufacturing and services firms.