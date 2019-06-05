British PM hopeful Michael Gove says he did not have a meeting with Trump on Wednesday

LONDON (REUTERS) - British environment minister Michael Gove, one of the favourites to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, said he had not had a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 5) but had exchanged a few words with him on Monday.

Local media had reported that Trump was due to meet Gove and another contender for prime minister, Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday.

Hunt met the US leader on Tuesday and Sky News reported that Trump also briefly met interior minister and another leadership contender, Sajid Javid, on Wednesday.

"I am afraid I didn't see him today," Gove told a committee of lawmakers.

"I had the opportunity to say a few words to the president on Monday night," he added, referring to a state banquet held for the US leader.