British PM faces test of markets, mutinous MPs in key week

LONDON - Britain's beleaguered Prime Minister Liz Truss is battling to rescue her premiership this week, when financial markets will deliver a fresh verdict on her screeching economic reset while mutinous backbenchers plot to oust her.

Only 40 days in office, Ms Truss spent Sunday huddling with new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, her pick to restore stability after a humiliating climbdown that included sacking her initial choice for the job and junking an economic plan that triggered a sell-off in British assets.

While markets will be testing Ms Truss, her fate ultimately rests with a Conservative Party that has her scrambling to save her job.

If she can weather the markets, her second test will be to grapple with a party in open revolt. As at Sunday evening, three Tory MPs were publicly calling for her to quit.

Many others said privately they would write to Mr Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, urging him to change party rules so that a vote of confidence could be held over Ms Truss.

Plotting against her is accelerating because the Tories are spooked by a record poll deficit against Labour and the belief that they face an electoral meltdown if she is allowed to stay in her post.

Supporters of Mr Rishi Sunak, who came second to Ms Truss in the recent Tory leadership contest, stepped up efforts over the weekend to secure support to install him.

Mr Julian Smith, a former chief Whip, has been in touch with multiple Conservative MPs to gauge support for a so-called Sunak coronation, bypassing another vote from the party's grassroots supporters.

Mr Mel Stride, a vocal critic of Ms Truss and a Sunak supporter, hosted a dinner for MPs on Monday evening, following a similar event last week.

An ally of Ms Truss warned that the plotters do not have any regard for Britain's economic prosperity or the fate of the markets, saying they would not get a coronation and would simply bring about a general election.

Ms Truss' position is protected by a one-year immunity clause under current Conservative rules.

About two-thirds of the party's nearly 360 MPs need to tell the 1922 executive committee to change the rules before it would do so, according to a person familiar with its deliberations, meaning an imminent ouster of Ms Truss is not likely.

The executive committee will not meet until Wednesday.

Still, Ms Truss could plausibly limp on for weeks or months with the markets calmed, her policy platform reversed and Mr Hunt effectively in charge, according to a senior Conservative operator who spoke on condition of anonymity.

This is the most likely outcome, the person said, because there is no unity candidate and enough MPs want to give the new Hunt operation a chance.

Fighting to keep her premiership alive, Ms Truss spent Sunday locked in talks with her chancellor at her official country residence about the contents of the government's medium-term fiscal plan.

Earlier, Mr Hunt said nothing is "off the table" when asked whether he would abandon more of Ms Truss' tax-cutting agenda, confirming that he is now the leading government voice on British fiscal policy.

Later on Monday, Mr Hunt scrapped Ms Truss' economic plan and scaled back her vast energy subsidy.

The only major changes left from that announcement are those that are already part way through legislation, on national insurance contributions and stamp duty.

Under the new plan, most of Ms Truss' £45 billion (S$73 billion) of unfunded tax cuts will go and a two-year energy support scheme for households and businesses - expected to cost well over £100 billion - will now run only until April.

After that, the government will review the best way forward, to come up with a targeted scheme that will "cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned".

Mr Hunt said the planned tax cut changes would raise £32 billion every year.

The pound soared by as much as 1.4 per cent to a session high of US$1.1332 after the statement.

Ms Truss said she is now charting a new course for growth, but one that would protect stability.

"We have taken action to chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the United Kingdom," she said on Twitter.

But it is still a live question whether Ms Truss even survives until Halloween for Mr Hunt's fiscal plan.

She has "undermined Britain's credibility as a trustworthy, responsible leading economy, and fractured our party in a potentially irreparable manner", Tory MP Jamie Wallis said in his letter calling for her resignation.

"You no longer hold the confidence of the country or the parliamentary party."

