British PM faces pressure over 'slurs'

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under renewed pressure to retract his claim that Mr Keir Starmer was personally responsible for allowing serial child sex abuser Jimmy Savile to escape justice, after the opposition Labour Party leader was chased by protesters who accused him of "protecting paedophiles".

Footage on social media showed a loud group of demonstrators surrounding Mr Starmer and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy as they walked in Westminster on Monday evening.

Some shouted "Savile" and "traitor" as the politicians were escorted by police. The incident came a week after Mr Johnson accused Mr Starmer of spending most of his time in his previous role as director of public prosecutions "prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".

That backfired, and led to a storm of criticism because Mr Starmer was not personally involved in the case.

Mr Johnson said on Twitter that the behaviour of protesters towards Mr Starmer was "absolutely disgraceful", adding that harassment of elected politicians was "completely unacceptable".

But he faced pressure from his own Conservative Party lawmakers to go further and apologise for the accusation. Mr Julian Smith, who was a Cabinet minister under Mr Johnson until he was sacked in a reshuffle in 2020, said on Twitter that the "false Savile slurs" must be withdrawn.

Mr Robert Largan, a Conservative MP who was elected in 2019, said on Twitter he agreed with Mr Smith. "What we say and how we say it echoes out far beyond Parliament," he wrote. "It can have serious real world consequences."

They were publicly backed by six other Tory MPs on Monday night.

The backlash prompted speculation of a renewed rebellion against Mr Johnson, just as he seeks to reset his premiership with a Downing Street shake-up following a series of missteps and allegations of rule-breaking during the pandemic.

Mr Johnson has no intention of apologising for the comments, according to an official familiar with his thinking.

The Prime Minister took aim at Mr Starmer in the House of Commons early last week when responding to a government report into lockdown parties in Downing Street. Three days later, one of his closest aides, Ms Munira Mirza, quit as the government's head of policy over what she called a "scurrilous" remark.

While Mr Johnson appeared to back down on the claim, telling broadcasters last Thursday that he was "making a point about" Mr Starmer's "responsibility for the organisation as a whole", rather than his personal record, Ms Mirza said he should have apologised. "This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse," she said in her resignation letter, seen by the Spectator magazine.

Meanwhile, Technology Minister Chris Philp defended Mr Johnson yesterday, saying he had already clarified the Savile remark and that it did not prompt the harassment of Mr Starmer.

The group surrounding the Labour leader had also been shouting about the coronavirus and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and had been similarly intimidating in the past, he said.

"They've been doing that long before the prime minister mentioned Jimmy Savile," Mr Philp said on Sky News. "It was totally unacceptable."

