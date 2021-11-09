British PM faces Parliament grilling over lobbying furore

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling a mounting backlash over his attempt to protect a Conservative lawmaker found to have broken lobbying rules, with Parliament set to hold an emergency debate yesterday.

Mr Johnson was forced to perform a U-turn following widespread condemnation - including from fellow Tories - of his decision to try to tear up Parliament rules rather than accept the suspension of Mr Owen Paterson, who was found guilty of paid advocacy on behalf of two companies.

The manoeuvre was attacked by Tory-leaning newspapers, and former Conservative prime minister John Majors accused Mr Johnson's government of being "politically corrupt".

The opposition Labour Party was expected to repeat its call for PM Johnson to apologise when lawmakers in the House of Commons debate the Paterson case and standards late yesterday.

Mr Johnson is unlikely to attend the debate in person, Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky News. "He will, no doubt, as we all do, have the House of Commons on in his office as he is dealing with many, many other issues that only a prime minister can deal with," Mrs Trevelyan said.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times reported that all but one of the 16 Tory treasurers over the past two decades had donated more than £3 million (S$5.46 million) to the party and then been offered seats in the House of Lords.

The role of Conservative treasurer has become the most ennobled job in Britain, the newspaper said, ahead of leaders of the country's institutions and charitable organisations and even former prime ministers.

"Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is corrupt, dodgy, sleazy and on the take," the opposition Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said on Twitter.

Environment Minister George Eustice rejected the accusations, telling the BBC: "They are philanthropists who give huge amounts to charity, who have been very successful in business and therefore on those grounds ought to be considered for the Lords."

Mr Eustice also described the furore over Mr Paterson, who quit Parliament after the government's U-turn on plans to overhaul the system for combating parliamentary corruption, as a "storm in a teacup".

The row has raised fresh questions about Mr Johnson's ethics. He has faced other accusations of wrongdoing, including plans to have party donors secretly contribute to a luxury renovation of his Downing Street flat.

Mr Johnson has said the government followed the rules over the refurbishment. His personal approval rating has fallen to its lowest level on record, according to an Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper, while the Conservatives' lead over Labour has fallen to a single percentage point.

"The prime minster is trashing the reputation of our democracy and our country," Labour leader Keir Starmer told BBC television on Sunday. "It is a pattern of behaviour from a prime minister who doesn't know how to uphold standards in public life."

