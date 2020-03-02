British PM engaged to wed, expecting baby

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds announced last Saturday that they are expecting their first child together and are engaged to be married.

The couple have been living together in Downing Street since Mr Johnson became prime minister in July, with Miss Symonds the first unmarried partner to live openly with a British leader in recent history.

"The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer," the couple said in a statement.

The announcement means that Mr Johnson, 55, will become the first British premier to marry in office for 250 years.

He took office in July and led his Conservative Party to a decisive election victory in December.

The couple's relationship was the subject of scrutiny during his bid to take over from Mrs Theresa May as prime minister last summer, after the police were called to Miss Symonds' home by a neighbour who heard an apparent row between them.

Miss Symonds, 31, said in a message posted on Instagram that she had kept news of her engagement secret until now.

"I wouldn't normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me," she wrote.

"Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year... and we've got a baby hatching early summer... Feel incredibly blessed."

Mr Johnson was congratulated by Members of Parliament, including his former finance minister Sajid Javid who resigned after losing a power struggle over who should control Britain's economy.

"Wonderful news!" Mr Javid said on Twitter.

Mr Johnson, known for his rumpled appearance and flamboyant oratory, was previously married to Ms Marina Wheeler, and they have four children together.

They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and would divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The couple reached a financial settlement last month, British media reported.

Mr Johnson has fathered one other child. He has always refused to say how many children he has.

During the election campaign, Mr Johnson said that he would not "put them on the pitch".

Mr Johnson was married to Ms Allegra Mostyn-Owen before Ms Wheeler, so Miss Symonds will be his third wife.

Mr Johnson's most notable action so far in office has been to fulfil an election campaign pledge to "get Brexit done".

Britain finally left the European Union at the end of January, more than three years after Britons voted in a referendum to leave the bloc.

REUTERS