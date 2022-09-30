British PM defends controversial tax cuts despite market chaos

LONDON - Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday defended her tax cuts policy, despite it triggering market turmoil and forcing a Bank of England (BOE) intervention to prevent "material risk" to the economy.

"We had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving, and also deal with inflation," Ms Truss told local station BBC Radio Leeds in her first comments since the crisis sparked by the mini-budget on Sept 24.

"And of course, that means taking controversial and difficult decisions, but I'm prepared to do that as prime minister."

In a subsequent interview with BBC Radio Lancashire, she said: "It's important the United Kingdom's on the front foot, that we are pulling all the levers we can to drive economic growth. That is what we are pushing ahead with."

Ms Truss - who has been in the top job for less than a month - is under severe pressure after financial markets baulked at her tax cuts, sending the pound to an all-time low against the dollar.

British markets remain highly volatile, with the central bank intervening on Wednesday by buying up government bonds to prevent a "material risk" to stability.

The BOE on Monday said it would "not hesitate to change interest rates by as much as needed" to curb inflation, but it also signalled that it would wait until its next policy meeting on Nov 3 to fully assess the impact of the government's contentious plans.

Markets are concerned that Britain cannot fund its huge spending commitments, having announced a massive fuel subsidy package alongside the tax cuts.

"My priority was making sure that we were supporting the British people in what is going to be a very difficult winter," Ms Truss told BBC Radio Norfolk.

British government bonds extended their slide after the prime minister's comments holding firm to her economic strategy, with the yield on 10-year gilts rising as much as 21 basis points to 4.22 per cent. The pound traded 1 per cent lower, before paring the drop.

Former BOE chief Mark Carney said the government had "undercut" financial institutions. "Unfortunately, having a partial budget, in these circumstances - tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the Bank - has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets," he told the BBC.

But Ms Truss insisted that she was working "very closely" with the central bank.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had, in a highly unusual intervention on Wednesday, urged the British government to change tack, stressing that fiscal policy should not work "at cross purposes to monetary policy".

Mr Chris Philp, Britain's chief secretary to the Treasury, disagreed with the IMF's concerns, saying the tax cut plans would eventually lead to long-term economic growth.

He added that the government would stick to its plan to hold a fuller fiscal announcement on Nov 23, when it will set out further details on how it intends to cut debt.

AFP, REUTERS

