British PM confronts battles on all fronts as controversies mount

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's enemies are closing in from all sides.

Behind in the polls and with his premiership mired in turmoil after a number of seemingly self-inflicted crises, he is set for another bruising week as he struggles to convince the country, and even his own party, that he is the right man to lead the UK.

Besides a steady drip of damaging allegations around Covid-19 rule-breaking Christmas parties last year, Mr Johnson also faces a large-scale rebellion among his Conservative Party over his latest coronavirus rules.

And he risks losing a once-safe Tory seat in a by-election triggered by the resignation of a disgraced MP who was a close ally.

The controversies are a particularly unwelcome distraction for Mr Johnson at a time when his full attention should be on fighting a surge in Omicron infections.

In a short address to the nation on Sunday night, he sought to change the narrative by talking of a "tidal wave" of cases that threatens to overwhelm the country's beloved National Health Service.

And while Mr Johnson has overcome scandals before, evidence is mounting that the latest turmoil is starting to damage his reputation as a likeable winner - a major selling point within his party and one that helped him deliver a thumping majority in the 2019 election.

Two polls this weekend put the Labour Party well ahead of Mr Johnson's Conservatives, with one showing the opposition has taken its biggest lead since 2014. And the Liberal Democrats are thought to be gaining ground in the race for Thursday's special election in North Shropshire.

Lose that, and Mr Johnson could face a leadership challenge.

In Sunday's hastily-arranged televised statement, Mr Johnson set an end-of-year deadline for the country's booster vaccination programme to confront the surge in Omicron cases - a target that would require an unprecedented acceleration in the pace of jabs to about 1 million a day.

Hours earlier, the UK had raised its Covid-19 alert level to four from three as the number of new infections almost doubled from a day earlier. The increase was also almost double the total in 23 European countries combined.

"There is a tidal wave of Omicron coming, and I'm afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need," he said.

In response to the new variant, Britain has ramped up restrictions, although Mr Johnson stopped short of imposing any new measures on Sunday. Even so, the issues of Covid-19 curbs, especially so close to Christmas, puts the prime minister on shaky ground.

The Mirror reported over the weekend that Mr Johnson hosted a Christmas quiz from his Downing Street residence last Dec 15, when London was under a "no mixing" order. That added to the public's outrage against Mr Johnson, after earlier allegations that another Christmas party was held at Downing Street last year and a video was leaked showing his staff making light of Covid-19 measures.

An internal probe into Downing Street gatherings during lockdown will include whether Mr Johnson personally broke the law, the Times reported.

On the BBC's "Andrew Marr Show" on Sunday, Labour leader Keir Starmer said it was "very hard to see" how Mr Johnson had complied with the rules, adding: "He can't deliver the leadership that this country needs."

Some of Mr Johnson's own colleagues are becoming increasing vocal in their opposition to any further restrictions. Parliament is expected to vote this week on the latest restrictions and Mr Johnson could face a rebellion by dozens of Tory lawmakers opposed to the more stringent measures.

Among those planning to rebel is stalwart Brexiter Steve Baker, who was a thorn in the side of previous prime minister Theresa May.

"It feels to me that it is going to be at least 60 people voting against," he said on Sky. "This is a moment when every last one of us should in good faith start thinking about what it means to live with coronavirus like we live with flu."

