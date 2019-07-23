British PM calls emergency meet on Iran tanker seizure

British Prime Minister Theresa May held a meeting of the country's Emergencies Committee yesterday to discuss Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf.

In one of her final important acts as Prime Minister before resigning tomorrow, Mrs May chaired a meeting of Britain's Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms Emergencies Committee yesterday morning, her Downing Street office said.

It was Britain's third Emergencies Committee meeting since Iran seized the Stena Impero tanker last Friday, in what London told the United Nations Security Council was an illegal move conducted in Omani waters. The meeting was the first Mrs May had chaired on the seizure.

The seizure of a British-flagged tanker by Iran was in "clear violation of international law" because it was in Omani waters, the head of the UK Chamber of Shipping had said on Sunday.

Britain has a navy frigate, the HMS Montrose, in the Gulf, and has requested all British-flagged ships to avoid the Strait of Hormuz choke point until further notice.

