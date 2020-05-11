British PM Boris Johnson says country at 'most perilous moment' as coronavirus curbs ease

British leader Boris Johnson gives a statement to the House of Commons in London on May 11, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
13 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain faces the most delicate point in its battle against Covid-19 as it passes a peak in infections and starts gradually to ease guidance on social distancing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday (May 11).

"Our journey has reached the most perilous moment where a wrong move could be disastrous," he told Parliament. "So at this stage, we can go no further than to announce the first careful modification of our measures."

On Sunday, Johnson encouraged employees who cannot work from home to return to their workplaces this week where businesses remained open and it was safe to do so.

 
 
 
 

