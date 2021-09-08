British PM announces tax hikes amid funding crisis

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans yesterday to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis, angering some in his governing party by breaking an election promise.

After spending huge amounts of money to fight Covid-19, Mr Johnson is returning to an early pledge to address Britain's creaking social care system, where costs are projected to double as the population ages over the next two decades.

He also moved to try to tackle a backlog in Britain's health system, which has seen millions waiting months for treatment from the state-run National Health Service, after resources were refocused to deal with Covid-19 cases.

"It would be wrong for me to say that we can pay for this recovery without taking the difficult but responsible decisions about how we finance it," Mr Johnson told Parliament. "It would be irresponsible to meet the costs from higher borrowing and higher debt," he said, outlining tax increases that broke a promise made in the Conservative Party's election manifesto not to hike such levies to fund social care.

British politicians have tried for years to find a way to pay for social care, though successive Conservative and Labour prime ministers have ducked the issue because they feared it would anger voters and their own parties.

Ignoring disquiet in his party, Mr Johnson outlined what he described as a new health and social care levy that will see the rate of National Insurance payroll taxes paid by both workers and employers rise by 1.25 percentage points, with the same increase also applied to the tax on shareholder dividends.

He said the tax increases would raise £36 billion (S$67 billion) over three years.

He has tried to cool anger within his party, for decades seen as a defender of low taxes, over the hikes, which many lawmakers fear could lose them support at the next election, due in 2024.

Mr Johnson explained that elderly Britons would no longer face crippling costs that have forced many to sell their homes to pay for their care, and also said he could never have predicted the Covid-19 pandemic which has further stretched services.

"You can't fix health and social care without long-term reform. The plan I'm setting out today will fix all of those problems together," he said, to jeers and laughter from opposition Labour lawmakers.

"I accept that this breaks a manifesto commitment which is not something I do lightly, but a global pandemic was in no one's manifesto," he said.

Labour leader Keir Starmer was quick to pounce on the fears which have swept through the Conservatives since snippets of the new policy found their way into the media.

"This is a tax rise that breaks a promise that the Prime Minister made at the last election... Read my lips, the Tories (Conservatives) can never again claim to be the party of low tax," Mr Starmer said.

Mr Johnson is facing demands to spend more on welfare even though government borrowing has ballooned to 14.2 per cent of economic output - a level last seen at the end of World War II.

For Mr Johnson, who helped win the 2016 Brexit vote and then as Prime Minister presided over Britain's exit from the European Union, fixing social care "once and for all" offers a possible way to broaden his domestic legacy.

In 2019, Mr Johnson said he had a plan for social care and promised to prevent the elderly having to sell their houses to pay for care.

But his proposals are a gamble.

Critics say Mr Johnson is expanding state spending yet again without any clear reform of the way that social care is administered, and that the rise in National Insurance payments will disproportionately hit young people and lower-paid workers.

The alternatives to raising national insurance are increasing income tax or imposing a wealth tax. Under the current care system, anyone with assets over £23,350 pays for their care in full.

