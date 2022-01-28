British 'partygate' probe may be watered down at police request

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - A British civil service probe into allegedly rule-breaking parties in Downing Street could be stripped of key details following a request by London's Metropolitan Police.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray was commissioned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to look at allegations that he and his staff broke lockdown rules with various gatherings, and was expected to publish the outcome this week.

But the Met Police decision to launch its own inquiry into some, but not all, of the gatherings has led to a delay.

The probe is prolonging the uncertainty at the top of the ruling Conservative Party, with many of Mr Johnson's lawmakers saying they will wait for Ms Gray's findings before determining if they will mount a leadership challenge.

Discussions between the Cabinet Office and detectives centre over what can now be published by the civil service in order to "avoid any prejudice" to the criminal probe, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday (Jan 28) in an e-mailed statement.

"For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report," the police said.

"The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report."

It is still possible for Ms Gray to delay the publication of her entire report until after the police have concluded their own probe, because a redacted report could be derided as a whitewash by critics.