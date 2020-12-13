British navy to protect fishing waters in event of no-deal Brexit

LONDON • Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready on Jan 1 to help protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends without a deal on future ties with the European Union, said the British Ministry of Defence (MOD).

There are concerns about possible skirmishes between British and foreign fishing vessels if no trade deal is reached, with existing transitional rules that give EU boats access to British waters set to expire at the end of the year.

"The MOD has conducted extensive planning and preparation to ensure that defence is ready for a range of scenarios at the end of the transition period," said an MOD spokesman.

The 80m-long navy vessels will have the power to stop, check and impound all EU fishing boats operating within Britain's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which can extend 320km from shore.

The Guardian newspaper reported earlier that two vessels will be deployed at sea with two on standby in case EU fishing boats enter the EEZ.

Mr Tobias Ellwood, a Conservative Party lawmaker who chairs the British Parliament's defence select committee, was critical of the development.

"We're just facing the prospect of... our overstretched Royal Navy squaring up to a close Nato ally over fishing vessel rights," he told BBC radio. "Our adversaries must be really enjoying this."

A French minister said on Thursday that France would compensate its fishermen and take other measures to help them if talks on a trade deal collapse, in an effort to avoid clashes at sea.

Britain quit the EU in January but remains an informal member until Dec 31 - the end of a transition period during which it has remained in the EU single market and Customs union.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday it was now unlikely a trade deal would be agreed. They have given their negotiators until today before a decision is made on whether to keep talking or give up.

The trade talks have been deadlocked over the extent of EU access to British fishing grounds and rules governing fair competition.

Likely impact of Brexit on business, deal or no deal

HAULAGE The British government has warned that there will be disruption at its ports with or without a deal, as Britain leaves the single market and the Customs union. In a worst-case scenario, even with a trade deal, 7,000 trucks heading for the Channel ports in south-east England could be held in 100km-long queues if companies do not prepare the extra paperwork required. The European Commission set out contingency measures on Thursday to maintain connections by road freight and for road passengers for six months. VEHICLES The impact of no-deal will be felt sharply by the car industry in both Britain and the European Union, with British carmakers facing a 10 per cent tariff on all car exports to the EU and up to 22 per cent for trucks and vans. The bill would almost certainly be passed on to consumers, with a predicted €57.7 billion (S$93.5 billion) in costs for EU plants and costs of €52.8 billion for British plants over five years. Carmakers in Britain have bolstered supplies of parts to keep production going or have been securing additional supply routes. Bentley, the luxury carmaker owned by Volkswagen, has booked five Antonov cargo jets to help overcome potential supply problems. FOOD AND SUPERMARKETS With nearly a third of Britain's food coming from the EU, grocers fear significant disruption to their supply chains when the Brexit transition period ends. Delays of even a few days at ports could make fresh produce unsaleable and lead to shortages. Britain's retailers have warned that without a tariff-free trade deal, consumers face higher prices. The average tariff on food imported from the EU would be more than 20 per cent. AVIATION AND CHANNEL TUNNEL Under current arrangements, British and EU airlines can fly any routes they wish within the bloc. The EU contingency measures set out on Thursday would maintain "certain air services" between Britain and the EU for up to six months, provided London ensures the same. Air safety measures would continue to be recognised, to avoid grounding aircraft. Separate regulation, if approved by EU member states, would allow the Channel Tunnel road and rail link to continue for two months, until Britain and France agree on new safety and supervision certificates. PHARMACEUTICALS Pharmaceutical production in the 27 EU countries would be hit by a no-deal scenario to the tune of €4.6 billion annually, with Ireland and Belgium worst affected, according to a report funded by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations. British pharmaceutical exports are expected to drop by 22.5 per cent in a no-deal outcome, the report added. Many medicines will remain exempt from tariffs but there will be higher costs caused by any failure to agree on an extension of existing cooperation on product manufacturing and testing. REUTERS

Britain also plans to fast-track the movement of some perishable goods when the transition period ends, as part of efforts to deal with expected disruption at its ports, the BBC reported yesterday.

The British government has warned that even with a trade deal with the EU, 7,000 trucks heading for Channel ports in south-east England could be held in 100km-long queues if companies do not prepare the extra paperwork required.

The issue was discussed on Friday at a meeting of the Kent Resilience Forum of emergency services, officials and businesses.

The BBC said a presentation it had seen identified room to fast-track between 70 and 100 lorries of perishable foods a day.

It said the focus will be on live and fresh seafood, often transported from Scotland to French restaurants, and day-old chicks.

It said no other commodities have been added to the list, which has worried other food exporters.

The BBC added that elements of the system are being tested this weekend.

Trucks heading towards the English port of Dover were stuck in long queues on Thursday and Friday.

REUTERS