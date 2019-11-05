British MPs to pick new Speaker as Bercow steps down

LONDON • Britain's Parliament was set to select a new Speaker yesterday, a once unremarkable event that was charged with significance following the outgoing occupant's role in Brexit.

Seven MPs were running to replace Mr John Bercow, who placed himself front and centre of the Brexit saga by choosing amendments and introducing procedures that Leave-supporting MPs claimed were designed to frustrate Britain's departure from the European Union.

Mr Bercow also faced accusations he fostered a culture of bullying within the House of Commons. But his colourful personality and eccentric performances in Parliament gave him an international profile and raised the status of the office.

Mr Lindsay Hoyle, Mr Bercow's deputy, was the odds-on favourite to fill his shoes, but other political heavyweights were also vying for the job.

Mr Hoyle has been a Labour MP for 22 years and was Mr Bercow's deputy from 2010, since when his distinctive Lancashire accent has rung out from the Speaker's chair.

In a sign that he may follow a different path from Mr Bercow, he recently rejected amendments that would have made it more difficult for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to force a general election, now due on Dec 12.

Mr Hoyle pledged in an interview published in The Sunday Times to repair what he claims has become a "toxic Parliament". "I don't want the abuse of each other and I think we have got to close that down quickly and make sure it is a calmer place to be," he said.

His closest rival appeared to be veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman, Parliament's longest-serving female MP. She entered the Commons in 1982 and served as Labour's deputy leader from 2007 to 2015. She led the party twice, in 2010 and 2015, between leaders.

Another woman in the running was Ms Eleanor Laing, Mr Bercow's No. 2 deputy since 2013. The 61-year-old Conservative entered Parliament in 1997 and previously served as the party's spokesman on Scotland.

One of the more colourful characters in contention was former Church of England vicar and now Labour MP Chris Bryant. The openly gay 57-year-old's civil partnership ceremony in 2010 was the first held in Parliament's premises.

The list of candidates fell from eight to seven when long-shot Conservative Shailesh Vara pulled out and endorsed Mr Hoyle.

Mr Bercow stepped down last Thursday after 10 years as Speaker.

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes.

Mr Johnson paid guarded tribute to the outgoing Speaker, likening Mr Bercow's glare to a "trademark Tony Montana scowl", after Al Pacino's character in the 1983 film Scarface.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn added: "You've done so much to reform this House of Commons and our democracy is the stronger for the way you have done it."

Mr Bercow will not be running for a parliamentary seat in next month's general election.

