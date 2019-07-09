British minister to apologise for envoy's leaked memos on US

LONDON • Britain's Trade Minister yesterday said he would apologise to US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka for a leak of confidential memos in which the UK ambassador calls the US administration "dysfunctional" and "inept".

The memos from Mr Kim Darroch, the ambassador to Washington, were leaked to a Sunday newspaper, annoying Mr Trump and triggering demands on the British side to find out who had disclosed them.

Trade Minister Liam Fox, who is on a visit to Washington, told BBC radio he would apologise to the President's daughter Ivanka, whom he is due to meet during his trip.

"I will be apologising for the fact that either our civil service or elements of our political class have not lived up to the expectations that either we have or the United States has about their behaviour, which in this particular case has lapsed in a most extraordinary and unacceptable way," he said.

"Malicious leaks of this nature... can lead to a damage to that relationship, which can therefore affect our wider security interest."

The revelations come at a time when Britain is hoping to strike a major trade deal with its closest ally after it leaves the European Union, an exit scheduled for Oct 31.

Mr Trump gave reporters his view of Mr Darroch: "We are not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well, so I can understand and I can say things about him but I won't bother."

In memos to his government, Mr Darroch said reports of in-fighting in the White House were "mostly true" and last month, he described confusion within the administration over Mr Trump's decision to call off a military strike on Iran.

"We don't really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept," one memo said.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt has told reporters: "I have made it clear that I don't share the ambassador's assessment of either the US administration or relations with the US administration, but I do defend his right to make that frank assessment."

A probe is on to determine who was behind the second serious disclosure of confidential material this year. Two months ago, Prime Minister Theresa May fired defence chief Gavin Williamson after secret discussions about Chinese telecoms firm Huawei were leaked to the media, and an inquiry found him responsible.

