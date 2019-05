PARIS (AFP) - A British man on trial in Paris in absentia over the 1996 killing of a French woman in Ireland was handed a 25-year prison sentence on Friday (May 31) by judges who also issued a new arrest warrant for him.

Ian Bailey, a 62-year-old former freelance journalist, has always denied killing Sophie Toscan du Plantier, the wife of a prominent French film producer, at her holiday home in County Cork in southwest Ireland.

