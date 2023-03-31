British man buys 60 pairs of spectacles by mistake, did not wear glasses when ordering online

A British man was baffled to receive 60 pairs of spectacles instead of the 10 or 12 he thought he bought online.

In hindsight, which is not entirely 20/20 in his case, Mr Tom Arnold admitted that he might not have been wearing his glasses when he placed his order.

“Well, I thought I did, but trying to remember back, I might not have had them on,” he said.

He was taken aback when a “small mountain” of boxes were delivered to his home in the seaside resort town of Perranporth, on the north coast of Cornwall, on March 26.

The next day, his son, Mr Chris Arnold, posted an image of his dad looking stumped next to the stack of new spectacles.

“My Dad has accidentally bought 60 pairs of reading glasses off the Internet after misreading the quantity of his order,” he said on his Twitter account.

The image has since gone viral on Twitter with 2.6 million views and many hilarious comments.

“These will all be missing in a week,” tweeted Kieran Caterina, while Mr Dom Duckworth said: “This man has glasses now for every conceivable occasion!”

Some shared their own similar mishaps.

“Flashbacks to when I bought 144 S’Mores pop tarts,” tweeted Shawn.

Another user reposted an image of his online purchases which showed that he received 42 pints of milk from the milkman, rather than just the two that were expected.

Someone called Sue Long said: “My dad ordered 144 hearing aid batteries by accident! They lasted him years.”

Mr Tom Arnold told the BBC he had meant to buy only 10 or 12 pairs of glasses.

“My wife and I often lose our reading glasses, so we buy a few and just leave them around the house and I accidentally clicked on 12 sets of five, so that was 60.”

Mr Arnold said he would keep 10 pairs and return the rest. The BBC reported the company has refunded the cost of the unwanted glasses.