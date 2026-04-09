British man appears in court charged with being member of al Shabaab

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General view of an entrance of the Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, April 9 - A British man appeared in a London court on Thursday charged with having trained and fought as a commando with al Shabaab militants in Somalia over 15 years ago.

Jermaine Grant, 43, is charged with six terrorism offences committed between 2007 and 2010, including three counts of attending an al Shabaab commando training camp in Kismayu in Somalia.

Prosecutor Carl Kelvin told London's Westminster Magistrates Court that Grant was accused of being a platoon leader who had taken part in a number of battles and other fighting in Somalia.

Grant, who appeared in court flanked by two police officers, has also been charged with possessing an AK-47 rifle during "the battle of Karan" and directing a group involved in terrorism.

He was remanded in custody for seven days while consent is obtained from the attorney general for the prosecution.

"These are serious charges and come as the result of a long-running investigation," Acting Commander Kris Wright of London's counter terrorism police said.

"This case shows we will always pursue anyone suspected of being involved in terrorist activity, no matter where in the world or how long ago it is alleged to have taken place." REUTERS