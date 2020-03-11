British junior health minister tests positive for coronavirus, had meeting with PM Johnson

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, has tested positive for coronavirus, she said in a statement on Tuesday (March 10).

"I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus... and have been self-isolating at home," said the Conservative MP.

According to the Times of London, Dorries met hundreds of people in Parliament in the past week and attended a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Britain’s health minister, Matt Hancock, tweeted that he was“really sorry” to hear of Dorries’ diagnosis. “She has done the right thing by self isolating at home,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the death toll in the United Kingdom from the coronavirus outbreak rose to six, British health officials said. The health ministry also said the number of people who had tested positive for the virus had risen to 373 from 319.