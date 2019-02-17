British ISIS bride gives birth to baby boy

LONDON (DPA) - The British woman at the centre of a fierce debate over whether she should be allowed to return to Britain after joining Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS)terror group has given birth to a baby boy, her family's lawyer said on Sunday (Feb 17).

Shamima Begum, now 19, left London as a schoolgirl in 2015 to join ISIS, but last week told The Times newspaper that she wanted to return because she was pregnant and believed her child would have a better future in Britain.

Begum travelled to Syria in 2015 with two fellow students at East London's Bethnal Green Academy, with each marrying an ISIS foreign fighter shortly after arriving.

Speaking from Al Hol camp, in north-eastern Syria, a heavily pregnant Begum told The Times that she had fled from the fighting in Baghuz, where the extremist group was battling to retain its last foothold in the region.

"I could not endure the suffering and hardship that staying on the battlefield involved," she was quoted as saying.

On Friday, British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the British government may try to prevent Begum from returning to Britain.

"We must remember that those who left Britain to join Daesh (Islamic State) were full of hate for our country," Mr Javid said.

"My message is clear: If you have supported terrorist organisations abroad, I will not hesitate to prevent your return," he added.

However, Justice Minister David Gauke said on Saturday that there could be legal problems if Begum's wish to return was rejected. He told Sky News that people should not be made stateless.