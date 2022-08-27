British households to pay 80% more in energy bills

LONDON • British energy bills will jump 80 per cent to an average of US$4,188 (S$5,820) a year from October, the regulator said yesterday, plunging millions of households into fuel poverty and businesses into jeopardy unless the government steps in.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said the rise would have a massive impact on households across Britain, and another increase was likely in January as Russia's move to throttle European supplies drives wholesale gas prices to record levels.

"This is a catastrophe," Britain's leading consumer rights champion Martin Lewis said, warning that people would die this winter if they refused to cook food or heat their homes.

Mr Brearley said the government response had to match the scale of the crisis. A proposal by the opposition Labour Party to freeze energy prices could cost about £60 billion (S$99 billion) a year - almost as much as the furlough scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pressures are being felt across Europe but in Britain, which is particularly dependent on gas, the price rises are eye-watering. An annual average bill of £1,277 last year will hit £3,549 this year and forecaster Cornwall Insight said prices will likely rocket again in 2023. It expects bills to peak in the second quarter at £6,616 and households could pay around £500 a month for energy next year, a higher sum than rent or mortgage for many. The surge has pushed inflation to a 40-year high and the Bank of England has warned of a lengthy recession.

Despite the dismal outlook Britain's response has been hampered by the race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson that runs until Sept 5.

The two candidates - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak - have clashed over how to respond, with front runner Ms Truss initially saying that she would rather cut taxes than give "handouts".

Both sides have acknowledged that the poorest in society will need support, and the government went further yesterday in saying that households should look at how much energy they use - after previously saying people would know what to do.

Also yesterday, Mr Johnson said the government would announce further support measures next month and this should be targeted at the most vulnerable rather than all households. He said previously announced support was "clearly now going to be augmented, increased by extra cash that the government is plainly going to be announcing in September".

"But what I don't think we should be doing is trying to cap the whole thing for absolutely everybody, the richest households in the country," he told reporters.

REUTERS